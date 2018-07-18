Oppenheimer still confident on ServiceMaster

Oppenheimer checks in on ServiceMaster Global (SERV +0.8% ) after the company pre-announced Q2 numbers.

Analyst note: "We believe the timing of the pre-release suggests the company is trying to 'lower the bar' before the spin-off of AHS. Preliminary 2Q18 revenues of $874M beat our/Street’s $855.7M/$860.6M estimates. Adjusted EBITDA of $208M missed our/Street’s $213M/ $217M estimates. The miss was primarily driven by higher contract claim costs at AHS of $22M ($16M, net of tax)."

The investment firm keeps an Overweight rating on ServiceMaster and 12-18 month price target of $65.00.