Airline stocks ride on United's back

Airline stocks are rallying after United Continental (UAL +7.8% ) delivered the right mix of news to investors (unit revenue growth improvement, capacity constraint, guidance hike).

The outlook from United is taking some of the sting off of earlier reports from American Airlines Group (AAL +4.2% ) and Delta Air Lines (DAL +3.8% ) on fuel price and fare competition pressures.

Southwest Airlines (LUV +2.5% ), JetBlue (JBLU +2.2% ), Alaska Air Group (ALK +3.6% ), Spirit Airlines (SAVE +2.5% ) and Allegiant Travel (ALGT +2.8% ) are all higher in morning trading.

Related ETF: JETS.

Previously: United +3% on improved full-year guidance (July 17)