Stocks little changed after housing starts sink

Stocks open flat following the release of weaker than expected housing data and ahead of a second day of congressional testimony from Fed Chair Powell; Dow +0.1%, S&P flat, Nasdaq -0.1%.
U.S. housing starts plunged 12% in June to a nine-month low and building permits declined for a third straight month.
European bourses enjoy solid gains, with Germany's DAX +0.7%, U.K.'s FTSE +0.6% and France's CAC +0.5%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended +0.4% but China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.3%.
In U.S. corporate news, Morgan Stanley (+3.6%), Abbott Labs (+2.9%), CSX (+5%) and United Continental (+7.6%) are all trading sharply higher after reporting better than expected quarterly earnings.
The financial (+0.6%) and industrial (+0.5%) sectors are the early market leaders, while energy (-0.8%) is at the back of the pack as WTI crude futures -1% at $67.36/bbl, a one-month low.
Treasury prices are slightly higher, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield a basis point lower to 2.85%.
Still ahead: EIA petroleum inventories, the Fed's Beige Book for June
