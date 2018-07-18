Stocks little changed after housing starts sink

Stocks open flat following the release of weaker than expected housing data and ahead of a second day of congressional testimony from Fed Chair Powell; Dow +0.1% , S&P flat, Nasdaq -0.1% .

U.S. housing starts plunged 12% in June to a nine-month low and building permits declined for a third straight month.

European bourses enjoy solid gains, with Germany's DAX +0.7% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.6% and France's CAC +0.5%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended +0.4% but China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.3% .

In U.S. corporate news, Morgan Stanley ( +3.6% ), Abbott Labs ( +2.9% ), CSX ( +5% ) and United Continental ( +7.6% ) are all trading sharply higher after reporting better than expected quarterly earnings.

The financial ( +0.6% ) and industrial ( +0.5% ) sectors are the early market leaders, while energy ( -0.8% ) is at the back of the pack as WTI crude futures -1% at $67.36/bbl, a one-month low.

Treasury prices are slightly higher, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield a basis point lower to 2.85%.

Still ahead: EIA petroleum inventories, the Fed's Beige Book for June