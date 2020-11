The outlook for farm equipment manufacturers like AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) and Deere (NYSE:DE) has worsened in the past three months amid trade tensions, according to OTR Global.

Specifically, the farm equipment market outlook worsened in past 90 days for 26 out of 63 dealers, compared to 14 out of 66 in April; the firm also notes a weaker outlook in Eastern Europe.

An area to further watch is North American farmers, who may slow purchase intentions on early-order programs for 2019 OEM deliveries.

