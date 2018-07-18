More on EasyJet's Q3 results
Jul. 18, 2018
- EasyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF) reported Q3 revenue growth of 14% Y/Y to £1.6B with ancillary revenue growth of 21.1% Y/Y to £328M.
- Q3 Passenger numbers 23.1M (+3.6% Y/Y); seats flown 24.6M (+2.5% Y/Y) and load factor 94% (+9 bps). (Excluding Tegel operations)
- Q3 Total revenue per seat £61.62 (+6.6% Y/Y); total revenue per passenger £65.54 (+5.6% Y/Y) with average number of operating aircrafts at 278 (7.5% Y/Y). (Excluding Tegel operations)
- Q3 Total headline cost per seat £54.78 (-4.6% Y/Y). (Excluding Tegel operations)
- Company’ s total loss for Tegel operations is expected to be £175M, reflecting the revenue environment.
- FY18 Outlook: Full year capacity to grow by ~4.5%; headline cost per seat increase ~3%; Unit fuel bill £60-70M; Total fuel bill ~£1.12B; positive forex ~£20M; Tegel operations headline loss before tax ~£125M and non-headline ~£50M and Headline profit before tax (including Tegel headline loss) £550-590M.
