Marten Transport up 4.1% post Q2 results

Marten Transport (MRTN +4.1% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 14.9% Y/Y to 197M.

Segment revenue: Truckload $94.4M (-0.5% Y/Y); Dedicated $56.9M (+37.3% Y/Y); Intermodal $25.5M (+33.2% Y/Y) & Brokerage of $20.2M (+26.3% Y/Y).

Operating margin: Total operating declined 10 bps to 90.8%; Truckload declined 130 bps to 90.8%; Dedicated increased 240 bps to 90.2%; Intermodal increased 80 bps to 90.1% & Brokerage declined 120 bps to 92.9%.

Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week: Truckload $3.8M (+8.6% Y/Y); Dedicated $3.3M (-5.7% Y/Y).

Average tractors: Truckload 1,632 (-13% Y/Y); Dedicated 1,107 (+30.1% Y/Y) & Intermodal 91 (+12.3% Y/Y).

Average miles per trip: Truckload 568 (-3.6% Y/Y); Dedicated 300 (+2.7% Y/Y) & Intermodal 91 (+12.3% Y/Y).

“We expect to deliver continued growth with increasing compensation for our premium services, additional freight with existing and new customers, and our emphasis on operating efficiencies and cost controls.” said Randolph L. Marten, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

