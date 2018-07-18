Notable earnings before Thursday’s open

Earnings spotlight: Analysts expect Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) to report revenue of $7.53B and EPS of $1.23 for Q2. Key points of interest will be the momentum of the iQOS business and commentary from Philip Morris management on pricing trends. Keep an eye on the update on full-year guidance as well. Consensus stands at 2018 EPS of $5.14. Shares of PM are down 4.18% since Q1 numbers were spilled. The latest update from Domino's Pizza could also be intriguing. DPZ is up 50% YTD amid the Papa John's debacle.

Companies due to report: ABB, ADS, BBT, BK, BX, DHR, DOV, DPZ, EWBC, FITB, GATX, GPC, GTLS, HOMB, KEY, NUE, PM, POOL, PPG, RCI, RPM, SAP, SASR, SBNY, SCHL, SNA, SON, TRV, TSM, TTS, UNP, WBC, WBS, WNS.

