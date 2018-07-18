Guinea's mining minister sees Simandou deal ahead as talks continue

Guinea's government is in regular talks with Rio Tinto (RIO -0.1% ) and Chinalco (ACH -2% ) to finalize a deal on the Simandou iron ore project, the country's mining minister tells Reuters, adding he is confident an agreement will be reached.

The minister gives no indication of how much more time is needed, but says "it is normal for so big a project that things can take a bit longer than expected."

The remote Simandou area contains billions of tons of some of the world’s highest grade iron ore, but the government has estimated it would cost $23B in infrastructure upgrades to transport it to Guinea’s coast.