Google might charge for Android after EU fine

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) implies it might start charging for Android after the record EU antitrust fine.

CEO Sundar Pichai: “So far, the Android business model has meant that we haven’t had to charge phone makers for our technology. But we are concerned that today’s decision will upset the careful balance that we have struck with Android, and that it sends a troubling signal in favor of proprietary systems over open platforms.

Pichai defends the company’s app bundling process, saying that while some do generate revenue for Google, they also help make sure the phone works straight out of the box.

Previously: EU fines Google record $5B over Android (July 18)