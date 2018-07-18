Sinclair Broadcast amends divestitures in Tribune deal

Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) is up 2.4% after presumptive buyer Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI -2% ) makes amendments to divestitures in its acquisition deal after pushback from the FCC chairman.

Sinclair says it hasn't seen Ajit Pai's draft order, which raises issues over joint agreements that keep Sinclair in charge of divested stations "in practice, even if not in name, in violation of the law" -- but its understanding is that there are questions over the divestitures in Dallas, Houston and Chicago.

Sinclair has withdrawn pending divestitures of KDAF in Dallas and KIAH in Houston, and WGN in Chicago; it intends to request FCC permission to put the Dallas and Houston stations into a divestiture trust, and simply acquire WGN, "which is, and has always been, fully permissible under the national ownership cap."

The company says it's been "completely transparent about every aspect" of the proposed deal, and calls on the FCC to "approve the modified Tribune acquisition in order to bring closure to this extraordinarily drawn-out process and to provide certainty to the thousands of Tribune employees who are looking for closure."