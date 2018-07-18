LegacyTexas Financial jumps after upgrade by Raymond James

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) +6.7% after Raymond James analyst Michael Rose upgrades the stock to outperform from market perform even though Q2 EPS of 59 cents missed consensus by 15 cents

The miss was the result of high charge-offs and loan loss provisions in a credit cleanup, Bloomberg reports, citing Rose's note.

Net interest margin and mortgage warehouse balances exceeded Raymond James estimates.

LTXB Q2 net interest margin 3.93%, up 8 basis points from Q1 and up 8 bps from a year ago.

Q2 net charge-offs rose to 27.7M, or 1.69% of average loans (ex-warehouse purchase program loans), vs. $12.4M, or 0.78% in Q1, and $1.8M, or 0.12%, a year ago.

