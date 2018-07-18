Spectrum Brands Pet LLC partners with Hankscraft, Inc. on FURminator pet product enhancements

Spectrum Brands Pet LLC, the U.S. subsidiary of Spectrum Brands (SPB -1.8% ) has teamed up with manufacturing firm Hankscraft, Inc., to bring improvements to its FURminator brand pet deShedding and grooming solutions to stores this year.

"We're pleased to partner with Hankscraft on the FURminator product line and combine our legacy of marketing innovative, consumer-friendly pet products with their core concept design and assembly expertise," said John Pailthorp, Vice President, Marketing at Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB). "We expect this collaboration to set a new standard for at-home grooming and boost confidence among do-it-yourself pet parents."