Peabody Energy, Vitol to partner on coal-to-oil project

Peabody Energy (BTU) and oil trader Vitol say they are partnering with U.K. start-up Arq to turn coal waste into a low-sulfur oil product that could be an alternative fuel for shippers as new U.N. pollution rules begin in 2020.

Arq has developed a technology which isolates hydrocarbon particles from feedstock coal waste to produce a fine powder that can be blended into fuel oil and marine gasoil as well as crude.

Arq expects to open its first plant early next year in Kentucky with a 1M metric tons/year capacity, and plans to establish plants alongside BTU mines to capture waste; Vitol will provide logistics, including blending the new fuel before it reaches customers.