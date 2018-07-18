Netflix, Sirius XM team on comedy radio

Netflix (NFLX -1.5% ) and Sirius XM (SIRI +1.4% ) are coming together on a comedy venture that marks the giant streamer's first move outside video.

"Netflix is a Joke Radio" will provide a channel for Netflix's fast-growing comedy library and provide outreach to potential subscribers via Sirius' network.

The channel, set to launch by January, will serve as a promo for Netflix's backlog of stand-up specials but will also contain original content built for it.

For Sirius XM, the commercial-free channel gives it another outlet to differentiate from music-heavier rivals like Spotify (NYSE:SPOT). It has six channels devoted to stand-up comedy.