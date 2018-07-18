Fed's Powell estimates balance sheet shrinking program will last 3-4 years

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says he estimates the Fed's program to shrink its balance sheet amassed during the financial crisis will take three to four years.

Powell made the comments in his second day of semiannual Congressional hearings.

The timing is uncertain, though, he said. The time at which the Fed stops shrinking the balance sheet will be a function will be the "public's demand for our liabilities"-- the demand for currency, " which has grown very strongly over the last few years," and demand for reserves.

He says there's no target for the final size of the balance sheet.

