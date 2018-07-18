Meet your mall comeback stories

Shoe Carnival (SCVL +8.1%) races to a new 52-week high as investor sentiment stays strong on the retailer. Shares of SCVL are up 48% over the last 90 days.
Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) is up 4.80%. Shares of DEST are up 130% over the last 90 days.
Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) is 3.30% higher on the day and 98% higher YTD.
A couple of the other notable 2018 mall high-fliers are New York & Company (NYSE:NWY) +79% YTD, Cato (NYSE:CATO) +52% and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) +51%.
All six mall names listed above are smashing the weak YTD returns of larger peers Gap (GPS -0.2%) and L Brands (LB -0.6%).
Now read: Sharing My 2018 First-Half Performance »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox