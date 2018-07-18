FDA OKs expanded use for Novartis' breast cancer med Kisqali

The FDA approves the use of Novartis' (NVS +2.7% ) KISQALI (ribociclib) to treat pre/perimenopausal or postmenopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced/metastatic breast as initial endocrine-based therapy.

It also approves KISQALI, in combination with AstraZeneca's FASLODEX (fulvestrant), for postmenopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced/metastatic breast cancer as initial endocrine-based therapy or following cancer progression on endocrine therapy.

The FDA says this is the first approval under its new pilot programs aimed at more efficient development and review of cancer drugs via the real-time review of data.

KISQALI was first approved in the U.S. in March 2017 for use with AI to treat postmenopausal women with advanced/metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer.