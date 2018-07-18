Trump administration confirms plan to open probe into uranium imports

Commerce Secretary Ross confirms his department will launch an investigation into whether uranium imports are impacting U.S. national security.

The DoC is taking action after two U.S. uranium producers, Energy Fuels (UUUU +7.4% ) and Ur-Energy (URG N/A ), petitioned the department to investigate whether the dominance of imports in the U.S. uranium market raises national security concerns.

Tariffs on uranium potentially would raise prices for nuclear power plants at a time when many are struggling to turn a profit.

Also: UEC +4.5% , CCJ -1.3% .

ETFs: NLR, URA