ADTRAN up 4.1% post Q2 results

ADTRAN(ADTN +4.1% ) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 30.7% Y/Y to 128M.

Segment revenue: Network Solutions $115.1M (-26% Y/Y) & Services & Support $13M (-55.3% Y/Y).

Category Revenue: Access & Aggregation $84.7M (-38.9% Y/Y); Customer Devices $34.6M (+2.4% Y/Y) & Traditional & Other Products $8.7M (-28.7% Y/Y).

Sales by Geographic Region: United States $68.2M (-53.5% Y/Y) & International $59.8M (+57.8% Y/Y).

Cash & equivalents of $100.3M & the Company also declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per common share payable on August 15, 2018.

“We expect our international business to remain strong through the second half of the year. We are also encouraged by what we are seeing in our North American carrier and cable/MSO business – all of which indicate further momentum as we head into 2019.” said Tom Stanton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

