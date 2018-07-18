Dana eyes electric off-highway market

Dana (DAN +0.4% ) announces that the company has been collaborating with Mecalac to develop a customized e-Drivetrain system for the new Mecalac e12 electric compact wheeled excavator.

"As a Tier-One supplier, we understand that the success of electrification in the off-highway industry is driven by performance. These technologies must support a smooth transition to fully integrated electric-drive technologies optimized within a single package, providing both electrified and conventional powertrain options," says Dana Off-Highway President Aziz Aghili.

The company says it's leveraging a wide portfolio of technologies for off-highway customers to offer dozens of successful electrified driveline applications in production and pre-production testing.

Source: Press Release