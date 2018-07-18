FT: Chevron CEO Wirth prioritizes cost controls, dividend over riskier growth

New Chevron (CVX -1.3% ) CEO Michael Wirth tells Financial Times that he wants the company to be able to cover its dividend from its free cash flow at an oil price of $50/bbl, well below today’s ~$70 level for Brent crude.

"Costs always matter, capital discipline always matters," Wirth says, stressing the importance of controlling costs, sticking to capital spending budgets and generating cash to pay the dividend, rather than pursuing every possible opportunity for growth.

While rival Exxon is planning a steady increase in capex and exploration spending from $23.1B last year to $28B next year and ~$30B/year from 2023, Wirth plans to spend $18B-$20B/year out to 2020, slightly tighter than previous investment plans for $17B-$22B/year.

“We’ve indicated we’re going to keep capital spending flat. We’re in a higher price environment, [but] we haven’t changed our capital budget, and I don’t expect that we will,” Wirth tells FT.

"A well in the Permian Basin is more economic than anything else we can do," Wirth notes, with rates of return topping 30% even with oil prices below today’s levels.