FS Bancorp (FSBW -2.2% ) and Anchor Bancorp (ANCB +3.4% ) announces definitive merger agreement, pursuant to which FS Bancorp will acquire Anchor for ~$31 per share

The stock and cash transaction is valued at ~$77M, with each Anchor share to receive 0.2921 shares of FSBW and $12.40 / share in cash.

On pro forma basis, the combined entity is expected to have ~$1.5B in assets, $1.2B in deposits.

The merger is expected to complete by Q4 2018 or early 2019.

