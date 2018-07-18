Nutritional High acquires 51% stake in Bright Green Lights

Nutritional High International (OTCQB:SPLIF +3.9% ) announced signing a Letter of Intent to acquire 51% stake in Bright Green Lights LLC d/b/a as J:MEDS, a California company, that produces high quality cannabis-infused strain specific lozenges and sugar-free mints distributed across California.

Nutritional High will pay $714K for 51% stake in Bright Green of which $200K will be in cash and $400K in common shares. The remaining $114K will be paid in cash upon successful revenue generation of $250K per month for three consecutive months.

"We are very pleased to be acquiring J:MEDS, bringing another dynamic California brand into our product portfolio. We see significant synergies in this transaction, as J:MEDS offers high quality products and faces a capacity gap to meet current and future demand, which we will be able to bridge and scale up significantly. Going forward we will continue to seek to acquire high quality assets and further implement our California strategy to create additional value for our shareholders”, commented Jim Frazier, Nutritional High CEO.