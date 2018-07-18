Huntsman bumps up after Atlantic Investment's Roepers recommends

Huntsman (HUN +2.5% ) spikes higher after Atlantic Investment Management's Alex Roepers presents the stock as his best idea at CNBC's Delivering Alpha Conference.

Roepers says HUN has grown more efficient after discharging some parts of its operations, which should provide handsome returns, which he says could run up as much as 60% over the next 12-18 months.

The analyst also thinks HUN is a potential takeover target as well as an acquirer, although he expects the company to return cash to shareholders in the meantime.