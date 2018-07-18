Ciena -2.4% as Rosenblatt sees U.S. sales decline

Ciena (NASDAQ:CIEN) is 2.4% lower after Rosenblatt's warning that it could face U.S. sales drops from big customers.

The company may sell less to its biggest customer, AT&T, in its Q4, the firm says, and sales to Comcast could weaken as well. Gross margins could take a hit amid pricing concessions to Verizon and amid strong spending with customers like Facebook and Amazon.com. (h/t Bloomberg)

Rosenblatt cut its rating to Neutral from Buy and lowered its price target to $27 from $29; shares are currently at $26.31.