Petrobras says Campos production drops to lowest level in 17 years

Petrobras (PBR -0.2% ) says oil production in the Campos basin fell 1.4% in June over the previous month to 1.04M bbl/day, its lowest level since 2001, as mature fields decline.

Campos production has plunged 15.8% over the past year due to the aging of the offshore fields that account for nearly half the crude pumped by PBR, which has offset rising output from new platforms in the pre-salt region of the Santos basin.

P-E firms reportedly have placed bids for some Campos clusters, which could fetch ~$1B in total and help PBR's wider effort PBR to sell assets and cut debt.