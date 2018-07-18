Amazon could invest in Indian pharmacy chain

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) could invest in Indian pharmacy chain MedPlus, according to regional news website FactorDaily.

Sources say the talks are early so details could change or Amazon could back away.

MedPlus Health Services runs over 1,500 pharmacies in India. The company also owns MedPlusMart, MedPlus Pathlabs testing centers, and surgical equipment distribution business RiteCure.

Last month, Amazon stepped into the pharmacy space by purchasing online drugstore PillPack.

Amazon shares are down 0.2% to $1,840.80.

Previously: Amazon acquires online pharmacy start-up PillPack (June 28)