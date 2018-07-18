Report: India may send second WhatsApp notice over violence

Facing a problem of mob violence rapidly spreading with the help of social media, India's government may send a second notice to WhatsApp (NASDAQ:FB), seemingly dissatisfied with an initial response to warnings to curb "explosive messages filled with rumors."

WhatsApp is being challenged with clamping down on false reports spread via the network that are resulting in lynchings. More than 33 Indians have been killed in 18 months after online rumors about child safety, India Spend says.

If WhatsApp can selectively target specific audiences for narrow advertisements, the government seems to believe, it can take better action against groups where provocative rumors are stirring up.

India's government seems to be in no hurry to OK WhatsApp payments until it sees action on this issue, the Economic Times suggests.