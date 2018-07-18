Okta acquires ScaleFT to bring Zero Trust to the enterprise

Okta, Inc. (OKTA +0.3% ) announced it has acquired ScaleFT, the Zero Trust security company, which provides access solutions for the modern workforce.

Together, Okta and ScaleFT will bring Zero Trust to the enterprise by providing organizations with a framework to protect sensitive data, without compromising on experience.

"To help our customers increase security while also meeting the demands of the modern workforce, we’re acquiring ScaleFT to further our contextual access management vision and ensure the right people get access to the right resources for the shortest amount of time,” said Frederic Kerrest, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder, Okta.