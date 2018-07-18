Mednax, Envision Healthcare dip as Chanos talks short book

Physician practice management firms Mednax (MD -1.3% ) and Envision Healthcare (EVHC -0.6% ) have moved lower after Jim Chanos takes a firm position against the stocks at the Delivering Alpha conference.

Those firms are a "ticking time bomb," Chanos says. He went short on Mednax in mid-2017 and shorted Envision at the beginning of this year.

They're "rent seekers" that are "earning nothing" in the healthcare system, he says, and they're moving money around to cover up poor performance.

Chanos is skeptical about KKR's intent to buy Envision, the nation's biggest provider of physician staffing.