UK Inflation Rises by 2.4% in June

U.K. annual inflation rose at a 2.4%, missing estimate of 2.5%, adding to the Bank of England's dilemma as it considers whether to raise interest rates next month.

Underlying inflation rose by 1.9% Y/Y, slowing from 2.1% in the previous month and missing forecasts of 2.2%.

Consumer prices were flat for the month in June, down from 0.4% a month earlier and compared to forecasts of 0.2%.

The retail price index, published at the same time as the inflation data, ticked up to 3.4% from 3.3% year-on-year. The index is used to price some government debt.

Source: Investing.com

