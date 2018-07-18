Microsoft will launch new Xbox hardware next month

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will launch new Xbox hardware and accessories at Gamescom in Germany on August 21.

Microsoft teases the event in a blog post, promising “lots of news, all-new Xbox hardware and accessories, and features on upcoming titles.”

The launch could involve a new Xbox Elite controller that’s rumored to include USB-C charging, Windows 10 compatibility, and updated trigger and button mechanisms.

There probably won’t be a new Xbox One X since the 4K version came out last year and is still comparable with the latest PlayStation. But a new low-end Xbox One S could happen.

Microsoft shares are down 0.9% to $105.

