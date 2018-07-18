Eurozone annual inflation confirmed at 2.0% in June

Eurozone consumer prices accelerated by an annual 2% in June, up from 1.9% in May driven by energy costs, followed by services and food, alcohol and tobacco prices.

Core inflation, which excludes energy and food prices, rose by an annual rate of 0.9%, the report said.

The lowest annual inflation rates were recorded in Ireland, Greece and Denmark, whereas highest annual rates were recorded in Romania, Estonia and Hungary, Eurostat said.

The European Central Bank targets a headline inflation rate of close to, but just below 2%.

Source: Investing.com

