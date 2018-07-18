IMF warns on trade, lowers outlook for key economies

IMF latest economic forecast reveals an escalation of trade tensions between the U.S. and other major countries is the biggest threat to the global economy.

The IMF's World Economic Outlook report said additional tariffs by the U.S., China, and others could knock half of one percent off of global growth, however, IMF did not change its forecast of 3.9% for global growth in 2018.

IMF lowers its GDP growth forecasts for the Eurozone, Japan and the U.K. in 2018, however forecast of China and U.S. were unchanged.

Source: Investing.com