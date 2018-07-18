OnDeck completes two new international credit facilities

OnDeck (ONDK +4.3% ) announced the closing of an AUD75M and CAD50M asset-backed revolving credit facility with Credit Suisse and Crédit Agricole, respectively, to finance OnDeck originations in Australia and Canada.

Credit facilities are floating rate and have an initial weighted average interest rate of ~5.6%.

The Credit Suisse facility and Crédit Agricole facility are scheduled to mature in June 2020 and June 2021, respectively.

Ken Brause, CFO, OnDeck: "Securing cost-effective facilities that provide committed funding to support the loan growth of our international businesses reflects another step forward in the execution of our financing strategy,"

Press Release