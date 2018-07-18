Bloomberg launching curated Twitter feed for traders

Building on its partnership with Twitter (TWTR -3.1% ), Bloomberg is bidding to cement its ties to financial news by rolling out a real-time curated feed aimed at traders.

It's based on Bloomberg's Event-Driven Feeds (part of its Enterprise Data business) and will tap Natural Language Processing techniques, the company says.

"Our customers tell us that Twitter data is a vital part of their information-driven trading strategies, helping them uncover early trends and changes in sentiment," says Bloomberg's Tony McManus. "Our Twitter EDF feed will help quantitative traders to capitalize on Twitter's influence on the markets through constantly evolving curation methodologies."

Using Twitter to disseminate material news has increased since some SEC guidance on the matter in 2013, and Twitter continues to be the "service of choice for influential financial professionals to broadcast market-moving views," Bloomberg says.

