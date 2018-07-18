Powell watching, but not concerned with yield curve

The yield curve is supposed to narrow when the Fed tightens policy, says Jay Powell in his second day of congressional testimony (today in front of a Senate committee).

Yes, an inverted yield curve has preceded recessions, but the yield curve isn't inverted for now, he says. The central bank will monitor.

