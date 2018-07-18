Jittery trading in the grocery store sector

Grocery store stocks trade lower after Amazon Prime Day threw a spotlight on pricing in the sector.
While Whole Foods is ramping up its price deals to Prime members, Business Insider's Hayley Peterson reminds that discount grocers Aldi's and Lidl are also applying pricing pressure on a broader scale in the sector.
Supervalu (SVU -2.5%), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM -2.5%), Village Super Market (VLGEA -2.3%), Ingles Markets (IMKTA -2%), Kroger (KR -1.4%) and Smart & Final Stores (SFS -2.1%) are all outperforming broad market averages on the day.
Now read: Hidden Value In SuperValu »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox