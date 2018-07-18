Fed's Quarles calls for eased bank regulation on regional players

In his first speech since winning Senate confirmation for a full term (he's currently finishing out Daniel Tarullo's term), Fed Governor Randy Quarles tells an ABA conference regulators need to ease oversight of the country's large regional banks.

Less frequent stress tests for the less-complex players, and the removal a living wills are among the measures he mentions.

Interested players might include: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), BB&T (NYSE:BBT), Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), SunTrust (NYSE:STI), Fifth Third (NASDAQ:FITB), M&T (NYSE:MTB).