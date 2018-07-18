Maxar unit sets space robotics deals in UK

MDA (MAXR -1.2% ) has a commitment from the UK Space Agency to work on leading-edge space robotics and sensors, and its recent acquisition Neptec has a contract with Effective Space to supply space-flight LIDAR and infrared cameras.

The deal with the former MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates is valued at C$1.7M. The company says it will enhance its ability to lead a European consortium bidding on phase 1 of the ESA's Space Servicing Vehicle Robotics program.

The Effective Space deal will supply the SPACE DRONE spacecraft made for on-orbit servicing of satellites, designed to improve the life of aging satellites by up to 15 years.

