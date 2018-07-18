ETP's Mariner 2 nat gas pipeline hit with another Pennsylvania violation

Pennsylvania environmental regulators issue another violation notice to Energy Transfer Partners’ (ETP +0.6% ) Sunoco Mariner East 2 natural gas liquids pipeline for spilling drilling fluid in a wetland.

As with previous notices of violations - 65 so far - the state Department of Environmental Protection says ETP must provide a report describing how it will clean the spill and follow other steps before it will allow the company to restart drilling at the site.

The work stoppages have slowed progress on the $2.5B Mariner East 2 project, which ETP had planned to complete in Q3 2017 but now expects to put in service in Q3 2018.