Argus stays confident on Tesla

Argus steps into the debate on Tesla (TSLA +0.6% ) with a new note backing its Buy rating and price target of $444 (+36% upside potential). The positive view from the firm is underpinned by its outlook for revenue gains from the legacy Model S and Model X, as well as strong demand for the new Model 3.

"Although first-quarter production of the Model 3 fell short of our forecast and management's guidance, the company recently reached its 5,000 per week production target. As such, we expect significant sequential improvement in the second quarter," advises analyst Bill Selesky.

Selesky anticipates Model 3 production costs to diminish in 2019. "We thus expect the company to achieve its target gross margin of 25% on the Model 3 in late 2019, in line with the margins already achieved on the Model S and Model X," he writes.

Argus on Tesla's bottom line: "We are narrowing our 2018 loss estimate to $7.07 per share from $7.22 based on the recent increase in the Model 3 production and our higher gross margin assumptions. The 2018 consensus loss estimate is $7.22 per share. We are also raising our 2019 EPS forecast to $3.57 from $3.20, again reflecting our revised expectations for Model 3 production and higher gross margins. Our estimate also assumes higher sales and earnings in the company's Services and Energy Generation segments."

Finally on valuation, Argus notes that Tesla trades below its historic price-to-book and price-to-EBITDA level.