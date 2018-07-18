CF Industries upgraded at RBC on benefit from energy price trends

CF Industries (CF +0.3% ) is upgraded to Sector Perform from Underperform with a $42 price target, raised to $38, at RBC Capital, which says the company is benefiting from recent energy trends with "higher oil prices pushing up the nitrogen cost curve and lower domestic natural gas prices lowering production costs."

RBC says CF's financial position stands to improve on continued debt reduction and potential stock buybacks next year; in the meantime, the firm expects CF's share price to remain range-bound on oversupplied conditions in the nitrogen market.