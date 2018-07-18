Goldman Sachs bear retreats, upgrades to hold

One of the few analysts who had a long-term sell rating on Goldman Sachs (GS -0.2% ) has upgraded the stock to a hold, Bloomberg reports, citing a note written by SocGen's Andrew Lim.

The analyst is more optimistic about the potential for buybacks vs. its peers and FICC trends, and he's "encouraged by GS's return to more consistent revenue growth," as seen in yesterday's Q2 release.

Lim boosts price target 15% to $240.

