Investors cautious on large swath of household names

A large number of consumer goods stocks are trading lower after a sweeping downgrade from Goldman Sachs on the Americas food and household personal care sectors to Cautious from Neutral.
GS warns on margin pressures as higher input costs factor in and sees investors chipping away at valuation levels.
Notable decliners include Clorox (CLX -4.2%), Campbell Soup (CPB -2.6%), Kellogg (K -2.6%). J.M. Smucker (SJM -2.2%), Colgate-Palmolive (CL -1.3%), Edgewell Personal Care (EPC -1.4%), Church & Dwight (CHD -1.9%), Kraft-Heinz (KHC -2.3%), Spectrum Brands (SPB -1.9%), Kimberly-Clark (KMB -2.4%), Lifeway Foods (LWAY -6.7%), Farmer Bros. (FARM -3.3%) and General Mills (GIS -2.6%).
