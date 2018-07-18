Kinder Morgan seeks to expand El Paso gas pipeline capacity

Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) El Paso Natural Gas has filed a request with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for authorization to expand capacity on a pipeline segment in northwest Texas to meet customer bids from a previous open season.

KMI says the Permian North Expansion project aims to double existing shipping capacity on a segment of pipeline in Edgar County, Tex., affording 176M cf/day of additional capacity on the segment.

The open season that prompted the expansion project took place last December and January.