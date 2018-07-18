FDA committed to easing approval path for biosimilars

In remarks prepared for a presentation to the Brookings Institution, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. says the agency is committed to doing its part to reduce healthcare costs, especially as its relates to biosimilars. So far, the market impact of the 11 biosimilars approved in the U.S. to date has been minimal, considering that eight are not even available yet due to various tactics by branded manufacturers to stymie the competition.

Citing the oversized 40% contribution branded biologics have on prescription drug spending, biologics represented 70% of the growth in said spending from 2010 - 2015, he says the agency is enacting programs aimed at more efficient biosimilar development and approval.

Its Biosimilars Action Plan includes developing and implementing new FDA review tools, such as standardized review templates, new information sources and development tools for sponsors and (potential) data-sharing agreements ex-U.S. regulators. It also includes the establishment of a new Office of Therapeutic Biologics and Biosimilars to improve coordination and support the activities under the Biosimilar User Fee Act.

