Biogen, Ironwood Pharma, Take-Two pitched at Delivering Alpha

Noting the recently-launched Spinoza, Sarissa Capital Management's Alex Denner (and Carl Icahn alum) reiterates Biogen (BIIB +0.8% ) as one of his top picks (Denner sits on Biogen's board).

He's also a fan of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD -4.5% ).

Margate Capital's Samantha Greenberg pitches Take-Two Interactive (TTWO +0.4% ), saying the company trades at a discount to peers and is thus a takeover target. Her bull case price of $202 suggests 60% upside . The bear case price of $100 is just over 20% downside .

