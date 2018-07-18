ONEOK, Magellan downgraded while MPLX, Sunoco upgraded at Jefferies

Jefferies analysts make ratings changes to some energy MLPs in the firm's coverage universe based on updated models and stock price moves, downgrading ONEOK (OKE -0.3% ) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP +0.5% ) to Hold from Buy while upgrading MPLX (MPLX +3.9% ) to to Buy from Hold and Sunoco LP (SUN +0.8% ) to Hold from Underperform.

OKE remains one of Jefferies' favorite picks in the U.S. midstream sector and the firm is looking for a meaningful Q2 earnings beat but downgrades the stock after a 27% gain over the past four months.

Jefferies upgrades SUN even as it still expects a 30% distribution cut and equity needs resulting from elevated leverage, but it no longer sees "sufficient downside" with the shares down 10% since early April.