Detour Gold gets buyout offer, shareholder Paulson says

Activist investor John Paulson says Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF +13.5% ) had received a buyout offer from another gold miner, sending shares 13% higher.

According to Paulson, he was told of the offer last week by Detour’s interim CEO Michael Kenyon, who said the miner would sign a confidentiality agreement with the interested party only if both the party and Paulson agreed to a standstill agreement to prevent any hostile takeover if the companies could not strike a deal.

Paulson, which owns a 5.4% stake in Detour, has threatened to replace the board if the company does not successfully explore strategic alternatives, including a sale.